Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Friday, July 5th

ROANOKE, Va. – The heat index or ‘feels like’ will reach the 100s for some Friday afternoon. The highest risk for heat is east of the Blue Ridge and expands into Southside, Lynchburg, and parts of the Roanoke Valley.

Really Hot

High temperatures will be in the 90s for most come tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow

Areas highlighted in red and purple will see the largest heat risk Friday afternoon. Please limit your time outside if possible, if not, drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

Multiple Advisories

Multiple counties in Southside and around Lynchburg are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. tomorrow.

Tomorrow

There is also a risk for severe storms tomorrow afternoon. We are under a marginal (level 1/5) risk.

4:00 PM Tomorrow

Showers and storms fire up shortly after lunch hour and remain through the afternoon. The bulk of activity will be between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.