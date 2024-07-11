76º
New River Valley woman brings the smells of Appalachia inside your home

What comes to your mind when you think of the smells throughout our region?

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

RADFORD, Va. – A local woman in the New River Valley has taken that question and given us an answer with her Appalachian-scented candles.

Each handcrafted, she tells us her goal in her candles are to bring memories and nostalgia back with the scents they bring.

“Its just such a unique place and I think it deserves a lot of attention because it is beautiful here,” said Heather Walters, owner of Trillium Candle Company. “The trails, the rivers, the lakes, everything, so I wanted to create candles that spoke to the beauty of our area.”

Among the offerings, Wildwood Forest and Mossy Hollow if you prefer the outdoors, and maple pancakes if you are thinking about the farmhouse!

You can find more information on how you bring the scents of Appalachia inside your home here.

