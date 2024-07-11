New River Valley woman brings the smells of Appalachia inside your home

RADFORD, Va. – A local woman in the New River Valley has taken that question and given us an answer with her Appalachian-scented candles.

Each handcrafted, she tells us her goal in her candles are to bring memories and nostalgia back with the scents they bring.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

“Its just such a unique place and I think it deserves a lot of attention because it is beautiful here,” said Heather Walters, owner of Trillium Candle Company. “The trails, the rivers, the lakes, everything, so I wanted to create candles that spoke to the beauty of our area.”

Among the offerings, Wildwood Forest and Mossy Hollow if you prefer the outdoors, and maple pancakes if you are thinking about the farmhouse!

You can find more information on how you bring the scents of Appalachia inside your home here.