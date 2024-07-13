85º
Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Julie Carr Smyth, Associated Press

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BUTLER, Pa. – Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

