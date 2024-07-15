Supporters flock to Trump Town, driving sales sky high

BOONES MILL, Va. – Trump Town, a Trump merchandise store in Boones Mill, is seeing a business boom following the shooting.

The owner tells us that even since Saturday afternoon when the news broke, they’ve been packed.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

They stayed open until nearly midnight on Saturday, so everyone who wanted to get merchandise and show their support for the former president could.

Since then, they’ve stayed busy, and brought in thousands of more dollars.

“Oh my gosh, Saturday evening, we had 60-70 people in here at a time ‘til 11:30 at night. Yesterday was off the hinges. I normally have one cashier, yesterday, we had three. People coming from all over, coming here,” owner Whitey Taylor said.

Taylor tells us that November is usually his busiest time of year, as the election closes in, but this is giving that a run for its money.