99º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Supporters flock to Trump Town, driving sales sky high

The owners of Trump Town in Boones Mill have had an influx of customers since the attempt on the former president’s life

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Trump Town, Donald Trump, Boones Mill

BOONES MILL, Va. – Trump Town, a Trump merchandise store in Boones Mill, is seeing a business boom following the shooting.

The owner tells us that even since Saturday afternoon when the news broke, they’ve been packed.

They stayed open until nearly midnight on Saturday, so everyone who wanted to get merchandise and show their support for the former president could.

Since then, they’ve stayed busy, and brought in thousands of more dollars.

“Oh my gosh, Saturday evening, we had 60-70 people in here at a time ‘til 11:30 at night. Yesterday was off the hinges. I normally have one cashier, yesterday, we had three. People coming from all over, coming here,” owner Whitey Taylor said.

Taylor tells us that November is usually his busiest time of year, as the election closes in, but this is giving that a run for its money.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos