Excitement builds for J.D. Vance’s campaign rally in Radford on Monday

Radford – Anticipation is building ahead of republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s visit to Radford university tomorrow.

39-year-old J.D. Vance is already making history as the first millennial on a major party ticket.

And now Southwest Virginia voters can hear from him firsthand Monday night at his campaign rally at the Dedmon center at Radford university.

“My phones blowing up with texts and calls and emails going tickets, tickets, tickets, how do I get tickets, I got to get in to see him, I love him, I love trump,” Chip Craig, Chairman of the Radford City Republicans.

When the news of Vance’s campaign rally came about, the republican party was all ears and excited for the opportunity to hear from the VP nominee himself.

” People know a little bit about Vance, but I think they want to see senator Vance in person, and they want to hear his message in person and just get excited about his ticket so I think it will be a fun night,” Virginia delegate Jason Ballard said.

We are told all eyes are on Virginia. The last time Virginia elected a republican presidential candidate was in 2004, President George W. Bush.

” I think republicans are looking to Virginia to take Virginia this year and this cycle. So, it’s exciting. I think senator Vance’s background history message will resonate with southwest Virginia,” Ballard said.

Virginia delegate Jason Ballard, who represents the city of Radford, and other parts of the new river valley, says he is going to the rally at Radford university tomorrow and he believes with Vance’s small-town background he will connect with southwest Virginia voters.

“Our polling numbers are showing that Virginia is in play and so I hope what they walk away with is hearing and understanding the personal story of senator Vance. Hopefully that resonates with them. They hear that message from the party on the national level and they can get behind this ticket one way or another,” Ballard said.

The campaign rally will be held on Monday from 6pm until 7:30pm.