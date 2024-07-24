Coach remembers Patrick Henry High student shot and killed in Myrtle Beach

ROANOKE, Va. – A community is in mourning after a Roanoke teen was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach. He was in the area to play in a basketball tournament over the weekend.

16-year-old Jakolbi Taylor was a part of the basketball team at Patrick Henry High, according to Head Boys Basketball Coach Jack Esworthy.

Esworthy said Taylor was a talented player with great potential who will be very missed.

“Infectious, he was really infectious, outgoing, at times much, but you can always count on Jakolbi being Jakolbi,” Esworthy said.

Roanoke City Public Schools say they’re providing mental health resources for students following the tragedy.

The incident is still under investigation.