Wednesday is the deadline for feedback on the cell phone policy at Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re hoping to voice your concerns and provide input on potential cell phone policy changes at Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS), Wednesday is the last day to do so.

This comes after the school division launched a two-week survey in February, allowing parents, students and Roanoke City Public School staff members to share their thoughts and recommendations on the current procedures in place for cell phone usage.

In total, more than 3,600 responses were collected and evaluated, with some suggesting that phones should be put away at all elementary and middle schools. In this case, medical exceptions would be allowed with a doctor’s note. For high school students, people suggested that cell phones be allowed between classes and at lunch but not during class.

Consequences would gradually increase, starting with a verbal warning and progressing to the student’s phone being taken and the parent/guardian being called, in-school suspension and an in-person conference with parents and school leadership if warranted.