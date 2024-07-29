Blacksburg Town Council considering zoning amendment to allow for smaller residential lots

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Leaders in Blacksburg are looking to change their zoning rules to allow for residential buildings to be built on smaller plots of land, but leaders are hoping they have found another way to help with this.

“We understand housing is a big need here in town, and we are trying to find ways to address meeting that need,” said Kinsey O’Shea, assistant planning director for Blacksburg.

Recently, a proposal was made to amend the zoning in the R-4 districts of Blacksburg.

“It’s a zoning ordinance amendment which will allow for the creation of smaller lots in our residential zoning district.”

O’Shea said that the change could put more homes on smaller plots of land.

“Currently, the minimum lot size is 10,000 square feet, which is about a quarter of an acre,” said O’Shea. “With this zoning ordinance amendment, we’re proposing a minimum lot size of 3,000 square feet.”

She said that the smaller home size should keep the price tag lower.

She said if this zoning ordinance is approved, landowners with two acres or more could use this amendment to create more lots.

Town council is expected to vote on the amendment in August.