VSP investigating fatal crash in Alleghany County Friday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The VSP is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man in Alleghany County Friday, according to the department.

10 News has been told the crash occurred at 9:26 p.m. on Interstate 64 four-tenths of a mile west of Exit 7 in Alleghany County.

A 2003 Dodge Ram was traveling east on I-64 when the vehicle lost control ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. A 2006 Toyota Corolla was also traveling east and lost control, ran off the side of the roadway, and struck the Dodge and a pedestrian which had stopped to assist in the first crash.

The Dodge was driven by 51-year-old Robert Holmes of Covington, Holmes was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a hospital. The passenger 27-year-old Emmanuel Smothers was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene when the Toyota struck the Dodge, we learned.

The Toyota was driven by 25-year-old Jess Derringer of Blue Ridge, Derringer was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, VSP said.

VSP also said the 35-year-old pedestrian was severely injured and transported to the hospital.

The crash remains an open investigation and Holmes and Derringer have both been charged with Reckless Driving.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

