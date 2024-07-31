VSP investigating fatal crash in Alleghany County Friday

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The VSP is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man in Alleghany County Friday, according to the department.

10 News has been told the crash occurred at 9:26 p.m. on Interstate 64 four-tenths of a mile west of Exit 7 in Alleghany County.

A 2003 Dodge Ram was traveling east on I-64 when the vehicle lost control ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. A 2006 Toyota Corolla was also traveling east and lost control, ran off the side of the roadway, and struck the Dodge and a pedestrian which had stopped to assist in the first crash.

The Dodge was driven by 51-year-old Robert Holmes of Covington, Holmes was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a hospital. The passenger 27-year-old Emmanuel Smothers was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene when the Toyota struck the Dodge, we learned.

The Toyota was driven by 25-year-old Jess Derringer of Blue Ridge, Derringer was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, VSP said.

VSP also said the 35-year-old pedestrian was severely injured and transported to the hospital.

The crash remains an open investigation and Holmes and Derringer have both been charged with Reckless Driving.