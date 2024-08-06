Governor Youngkin Declares State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.

We’re told the decision came based on National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center Forecasts that indicate a tropical storm with significant rainfall and flooding across the entire state that could cause transportation difficulties and power outages.

Recommended Videos

“As we prepare for Tropical Storm Debby, I urge all Virginians and visitors to stay informed, follow local emergency guidelines, and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their families and communities. There is the potential for strong winds, heavy rains, and possible flooding across regions of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Youngkin stated in the release Tuesday:

"A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. While the track of Tropical Storm Debby is still uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that Virginia could see impacts and therefore must prepare for the possibility of flooding, high winds, and potential storm surge that could come along with a tropical storm or hurricane.”

We’re told the Virginia Emergency Support Team is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare.