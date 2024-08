Residents in the Brosville, Axton and Cascade areas of Danville may be experiencing power outages.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More than 800 AEP customers are without power in the Boonsboro area due to a transformer that blew, according to Lynchburg DES.

Due to this, there are several stoplights that are out as well.

If you come across a traffic signal that has lost power, you’re advised to treat it as a 4-way stop and use caution proceeding through the intersection.

We’ll continue to update this article as we learn more.