What to pack in an emergency kit ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Before Tropical Storm Debby makes its way into our region, it’s important to be prepared.

One way to do this is by building an emergency kit.

Experts recommend the kit should have a minimum of three days worth of supplies in it.

Things that should be in there are non-perishable foods, water, flashlights or candles and medicine.

It’s recommended to pack at least one gallon of water per person, per day.

“Cash is also another thing that most people don’t think of but you do want to make sure you have enough cash to sustain yourself or your family for a few days, because if the power is out most card systems won’t work,” said Virginia Tech Extension Agent, Scott Jerrell.

Jerrell said you should also gas up cars and charge phones and other electronics ahead of the storm.

