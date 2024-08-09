WATCH: Tracking Debby in the New River Valley

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – With Tropical Storm Debby making its way through our region 10 News reporter Thomas Mundy was in Carroll County Wednesday talking to officials in the area about delaying their first day of school.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – With Tropical Storm Debby making its way through our region 10 News reporter Thomas Mundy was in Carroll County Wednesday talking to officials in the area about delaying their first day of school.
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos