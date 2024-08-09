70º
WATCH: Tracking Debby in the New River Valley

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Carroll County, New River Valley, Tropical Storm Debby

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – With Tropical Storm Debby making its way through our region 10 News reporter Thomas Mundy was in Carroll County Wednesday talking to officials in the area about delaying their first day of school.

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

