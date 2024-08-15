Salem Red Sox to honor fallen Smyth County Deputy

SALEM, Va. – Different groups, including the Salem Red Sox, are rallying alongside the family of a fallen Smyth County deputy and another deputy injured while conducting a traffic stop.

In just over a week, the Salem Red Sox will host law enforcement for a baseball game. The AWARE Foundation provides tickets for each.

“It’s a way for them to get away from it all for a while for a least a couple hours, come out here and enjoy a baseball game,” Founder and President of the AWARE Foundation Kenny Jarels said.

This year is expected to be a bit different and more solemn as the group remembers Deputy Hunter Reedy. His family will be at the game, and his oldest son will throw out the first pitch.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re doing something like this, but we think it’s part of the healing process,” Jarels said.