Comic Book Controversy: Explicit Graphic Novel Shocks Lynchburg Parents

LYNCHBURG, VA – The ‘Free Speech Handbook: A Practical Framework for Understanding Our Free Speech Protections,’ is not your average comic book.

“What about the table of contents first caught your eye?” 10 News Reporter Abbie Coleman asked Lynchburg parent Samantha Citty.

“Oh chapter six for sure, I’m not going to repeat that,” Citty said, referencing a chapter title with the F-word.

Samantha Citty’s son is in the fifth grade and received the book during an orientation event last week.

“There were clear bags on each desk with stacks of books, and I had to even ask the teacher, ‘Hey are we taking these? What’s going on?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, sure. They’re extra books, supplemental, do whatever you want with them,’” Citty said.

She didn’t think anything of it, until she got an email from Lynchburg City Schools saying about fifty books were given out ‘in error’ to fourth and fifth graders, and contained ‘inappropriate material.’

When she opened the book, she immediately saw the f-word in the table of contents.

“I was just kind of like, ‘Oh, that’s not something I would see in a book for fifth grade,” Citty said.

It has your typical cartoon drawings, but inside, you’ll find a host of curse words, and controversial material.

Coleman bought the book herself to see what the problems were.

It’s a graphic novel, talking about controversial, landmark free speech cases throughout history - but it doesn’t shy away from curse words, topics like Stormy Daniels and the Jerry Falwell Hustler magazine case.

“I do question the vetting system,” Citty said.

Coleman sat down with Deputy Superintendent for Instruction Amy Pugh to see how these books got to the point of distribution.

She tells us the division has had a partnership with the Virginia Education Foundation for several years, and they always donate extra books.

This year, they donated over 22,000 books.

“They do have a vetting system of their own,” Pugh said.

In a statement by the VEF, they say the book was vetted, intended for high school students, and mistakenly given to the wrong grade by the school system.

They also add, they respect Lynchburg City School’s opinion that the book isn’t appropriate for any of their students.

As for the school division, their vetting process includes researching the books online, reading reviews, and seeing what grade level the books are considered appropriate for - she tells us the book was marked for fourth and fifth grade ‘in error.’

“Should we receive any more book donations from anyone, we’ll certainly have a more thorough process,” Pugh said.

While she’s not upset, Citty wants the school and the education foundation to be more careful.

“My son and I do talk about what is appropriate language and what isn’t, and I’m not naïve enough to think that he’s never heard this language before in his life, but at the same time, if he’s reading it in actual materials endorsed by the school, it’s kind of like saying, ‘hey we endorse this language as well,’” Citty said.

The VEF statement from Director George Becker can be found in full below: