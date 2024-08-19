Lynchburg City Schools asks students to return inappropriate book

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools have asked families of elementary school students to return bags given to students that may contain a book with inappropriate materials.

On Enrollment Day, LCS gave out clear, drawstring bags that contained books and other reading materials that were donated by the Virginia Education Foundation to many incoming students. 50 copies of Free Speech Handbook: A Practical Framework for Understanding Our Free Speech Protections were given out in error.

This book may contain content that is deemed inappropriate for elementary school kids, so the school division has asked that the bags be returned so they can be checked before being given back to students.