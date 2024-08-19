81º
Lynchburg City Schools asks students to return inappropriate book

The book contains content that may be questionable for students

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

A photo of the book in question. (Copyright 2021 by Ian Rosenberg & Mike Cavallaro - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools have asked families of elementary school students to return bags given to students that may contain a book with inappropriate materials.

On Enrollment Day, LCS gave out clear, drawstring bags that contained books and other reading materials that were donated by the Virginia Education Foundation to many incoming students. 50 copies of Free Speech Handbook: A Practical Framework for Understanding Our Free Speech Protections were given out in error.

This book may contain content that is deemed inappropriate for elementary school kids, so the school division has asked that the bags be returned so they can be checked before being given back to students.

“We understand that this incident may cause concern, and we sincerely apologize for any distress it may have caused. Please rest assured that we are taking immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future. We have already contacted the Virginia Education Foundation to inform them that an inappropriate title was included in their donation. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

Austin Journey, Supervisor of Communications for Lynchburg City Schools

