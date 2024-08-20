Disc Golf World Championship debuts in Virginia

BEDFORD, Va. – The Disc Golf World Championship is making its debut in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with Bedford County and Lynchburg hosting the prestigious event for the first time.

The championship is set to kick off on Wednesday, bringing the top disc golfers to the area.

Nate Heinold, Tournament Director, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “This area will always be known as hosting the 2024 World Championships.”

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The choice of Lynchburg and Bedford County as the host sites is no coincidence. Six-time disc golf world champion Paul McBeth had long anticipated that the region would become a disc golf hub. “I’ve met several disc golfers who are now considering moving to Lynchburg because they didn’t realize what a hidden gem it is,” McBeth said.

The championship is expected to draw thousands of spectators and will have a $3.4 million economic impact on the region, according to Heinold. The event will also involve 74 paid staff members and 200 volunteers.

Spectator Colby Mallery, who traveled from Western Maryland, expressed his enthusiasm: “This is the Masters of Disc Golf, the biggest stage they’ll be on this year. It’s rare for it to be on the East Coast, especially on two amazing courses created by Paul McBeth. It’s incredible to be here.”

For Mallery, the event is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to bond with his father. “It’s something that we connect over and enjoy together. It’s amazing how a simple sport can strengthen our relationship.”

As the Disc Golf World Championship prepares to make its mark, the event promises to be a memorable occasion for Bedford County and the wider community.