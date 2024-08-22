63º
Join Insider

Local News

Do you use online schooling for your kid? We wanna hear from you!

Tags: Back to School
(AP Photo/AJ Mast) (Aj Mast)

ROANOKE, Va. – During the COVID-19 pandemic, a plethora of students nationwide shifted to virtual learning to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. However, there are many who still utilize online school post-pandemic.

10 News is currently working on a story that reveals how online schools are faring across the Commonwealth and the specific benefits they offer in comparison to traditional in-person learning.

Recommended Videos

We want you to be a part of that story. Using the form below, let us know if you use online schooling for your kids for a chance to be featured in our coverage.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos