Michael Clark signs on to head up Roanoke Star youth cycling team

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Star Cycling is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Clark as its first-ever paid Executive Director.

Clark, the former director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, will oversee see day-to-day operations of the team. He is also tasked with expanding the reach and impact on the local youth community.

Recommended Videos

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every morning at 6 a.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

A statement from the organization said that:

The mission of Roanoke Star Cycling is to promote high-quality instruction to youth cycling at a competitive and non-competitive level. We strive to teach the importance of teamwork, community, goal-setting, and fostering a healthy lifestyle in a supportive, fun, and safe environment. We believe cycling has the power to strengthen minds and bodies while promoting a sense of community and belonging.

Previously led by volunteers, Roanoke Star Cycling has experienced significant growth in recent years, necessitating the addition of a paid executive director.

“Participation in youth mountain biking goes beyond having fun on the trails. It fosters resilience, teamwork, and a lifelong passion for the outdoors, and I’m excited to contribute to the development of confident and capable young people,” Clark said.

“Meeting the needs of our fast-paced growth simply wasn’t feasible as a purely volunteer organization,” said Troy Lenderking. “Michael will be able to manage the growth of the organization while maintaining the quality of programs. Please help us welcome and support Michael as he leads the Roanoke Star Cycling program to get more kids on bikes and enjoying the outdoors.”

Clark’s duties will include program development, fundraising, volunteer management and community outreach.

Roanoke Star Cycling is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering a healthy lifestyle, strengthening minds and bodies and promoting community for area youth through mountain biking.