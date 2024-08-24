Officers go head-to-head for Battle of the Badges

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Hunter Reedy was also on the minds of some law enforcement officers who took part in some extra training today as part of a now yearly competition.

The Battle of the Badges in Christiansburg is entering its third year.

The event is centered on pistol training focused on real-world scenarios.

150 police officers from 47 different agencies including the U.S. Marshals, FBI, and homeland security took part.

The founder says the goal is to offer a free and fun training for law enforcement to hone their skills to better serve and protect the public.

In previous years prizes were given out to the winners but this year any donations or funds collected will go to supporting the Reedy family.