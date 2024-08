RICH CREEK, Va. – Rich Creek Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in finding a missing person in Giles County.

74-year-old Duane Doherty was last seen leaving his residence on August 23. He told his family he was going to Wisconsin to see a sick friend, however, they have now been unable to contact him.

Recommended Videos

Duane was driving a red Toyota RAV4 with Virginia Handicap plates 3042ZF. If you have seen him, RCPD has asked that you contact them at 540-921-3842.