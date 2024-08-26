Last Call for Drunk Drivers: Statewide Crackdown Begins

ROANOKE, VA – Drive sober, or get pulled over.

Senior Trooper Brett Southern has been with Virginia State Police for nearly 20 years - and in that time has seen anywhere from 500-600 DUI arrests.

Monday - a new statewide campaign launched with the goal of keeping drunk drivers, off of the roads.

130 law enforcement agencies are joining forces through Labor Day to have 95 sobriety checkpoints and other ways to keep you safe.

10 News Reporter Abbie Coleman wanted to learn more about what a DUI stop may look like, so Southern walked her through some of the field sobriety tests - including a breathalyzer, eye tracking, and a straight line test. The catch? She was wearing goggles that made it seem like she had extremely high blood alcohol content.

While Coleman’s tests were just for fun - when it comes to crashes caused by drunk drivers, it’s no laughing matter.

“It’s not just the people involved in that crash. There’s multiple people, church groups, people that have known someone since they were a small child into adulthood. It ripples just like a wave does. So think of more than just yourself, because you could be affecting more than just yourself,” Southern said.