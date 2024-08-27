Virginia Tech partners with Metallica for new merchandise

Start jumping, Hokie Nation! Virginia Tech has announced a collaboration with Metallica, unveiling a new collection of co-branded T-shirts and hats just in time for the football season.

The merchandise features designs inspired by the band’s logo and original sketches by Virginia Tech artist Steven White.

The collaboration is a nod to a two-decade-long tradition of the university using Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as their walkout song during football games.

“This partnership makes a dream of nearly 24 years come true,” said Heather Ducote, senior director of marketing and brand management. “We’re excited to formalize our partnership with Metallica, since one of their most popular hits is already embraced at Virginia Tech athletics events as a beloved Hokie tradition. And it’s a partnership that mobilized many university departments; the Virginia Tech Athletics Department, the marketing team, the Office of Licensing and Trademarks, and artist and doodle expert Steven White are all involved in formalizing the partnership and creating the merchandise. I can’t wait to see what else this partnership can achieve.”

Merchandise is now available for sale at the Hokie Shop, the Hokie Sports Shop and the Metallica website.