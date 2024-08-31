73º
Join Insider

Local News

Northside defeats Pulaski County, 28-21

Tags: 1st and 10, High School Football, Sports, Blue Ridge District, River Ridge District

The Northside Vikings are locked and loaded with experience but the Pulaski County Cougars are always rough and rugged under Coach Akers.

The two met in Dublin to put their offseason to the test.

Northside defeated Pulaski County, 28-21.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos