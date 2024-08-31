Parry McCluer tops Rockbridge County, 33-16

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Wildcats rolled into the stadium on Friday night hoping to beat their archrival, but the Fighting Blues had other plans.

QB Nathan Glass rolled out and hit Jacob Shafer who took it in on a 38-yard touchdown. Parry McClure took an early lead of 7 to 0.

The Fighting Blues would stick to their passing game. QB Nathan Glass then connected with Parker Snider, who took it in for the 14-yard touchdown, 13-0

With 947 left in the second quarter, Parry McClure scored again this time on a one-yard touchdown by Jackson Brockenbrough, pushing the score to 21-3.

Rockbridge would get their first touchdown of the night with about five minutes left in the first half. QB Jayden Layman dropped back and connected with Elijah Sorrells on this 30-yard touchdown pass, 21-10

The Wildcats would score again—this time in the third quarter. Gabe Wade carried the ball 10 yards in for the touchdown but it wasn’t enough as Parry McCluer went on, the win 33-16.