Patrick Henry shuts out Brookville, 42-0

Mark Lineburg took the field for the first time as a Brookville Bee since 1997. They traveled to Patrick Henry to face Allan Fiddler and his squad.

During the first quarter, Patrick Henry made its way to the endzone, with Demarion Perdue running in a score, 7-0 Patriots.

Cameron Hairston looked like a pinball machine out there, bouncing off defenders and helping to push the score to 14-0.

A short time later, Brookville’s Lincoln McDaniel found Trevor Johns for the first down, but the PH defense was mighty Friday night.

Patrick Henry came out with the first dub of the year, 42-0.