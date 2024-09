Angels of Assisi is holding a candlelight service in honor of Mr. Buttons, the dog that tragically passed away after animal abuse and neglect. The service is also held in the name of other animals that have passed away from abuse and neglect.

The service is set to be held on Saturday, September 7 at 6 p.m. at Oakey’s East Chapel at 5188 Cloverdale Rd.

The organizers hope to see many people honoring both Mr. Buttons and their own pets as well.