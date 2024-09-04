Botetourt County deputies searching for abuser after finding dog left in a ditch to die

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after finding a dog that was left to die.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after finding a dog that was left to die.

Deputies are looking for information that will help them find the person who abused the dog and left them in a ditch in Buchanan near Button’s Bluff.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The sheriff’s office said the dog is now getting emergency vet care and said they won’t show any additional pictures given that the rest of the photos will likely bring tears to your eyes.

Those with any information concerning this incident are asked to call Deputy Jake Gossett at 540-473-8631.

A reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the abuse. You can also remain anonymous if you wish.