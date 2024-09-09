Vinton will now require special use permits for medical offices, as an abortion provider could be moving in

VINTON, Va. – Town Council voted on Tuesday to add a restriction on medical or dental offices looking to move to Vinton.

Just a few months ago, 10 news obtained records showing an abortion clinic could be moving in.

Records list the medical office as “Summit Medical Center of Roanoke LLC,” a women’s health clinic known for providing abortion services. It’s planned for the former Dynamic Medical building on 3rd street.

Vinton’s mayor spoke out against the move last week at a town council meeting.

“The Town of Vinton in no way, no form recruited this business,” Vinton’s mayor Bradley Grose said. ”I wish I had better news for you folks because it bothers me deeply. I don’t like the idea of being the mayor of a town abortions going to be performed. I hate it.”

Summit Medical Center is already on zoned land. However, Town members voted to approve a new ordinance to require a special use permit for medical and dental offices looking to move into Vinton on Tuesday.

“We’re only 3.2 square miles,” Assistant Planning & Zoning Director Nathan McClung said. “There’s only so much available land in the town, and we need greater scrutiny about evaluating particular land uses in terms of their impact on neighbors and impact on tax-based economic trends in the market.”

McClung said this ordinance won’t have an impact on Summit Medical Center, only medical offices that come from now on.

“We’re a pro-business community, so I don’t think it’s going to discourage anybody from coming to the town,” McClung said.

10 news reached out to Summit Medical Center to find out when their opening date is and was told they have no comment.