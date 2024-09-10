Southwest Virginia Remembers 9/11

Almost 3,000 Americans lost their lives on 9/11 and Southwest Virginia is doing everything it can to honor the people who tragically lost their lives.

The Virginia Military Institute is hosting its annual stair climb on Wednesday. It starts at 5 p.m. Cadets will climb 110 stories to imitate the steps that the first responders took in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

They’ll also carry gear that weighs up to 20 pounds and they have the name of someone who lost their life that day on them as well.

Command Sargeant Major Suzanne Rubenstein said it says a lot that the Virginia Military Institute is participating in this event.

“You’ll find that the VMI community in general is very patriotic, and this is part of what happens when America was under attack and we’re just not gonna forget. We are a military school so just really screams we’re still here,” said Rubenstein.

There are other events taking place too in Southwest Virginia.

At the National D-Day Memorial, they are hosting a wreath laying ceremony and they team up with the Bedford Fire Department for this event.

About 40 to 50 people participate.

“We promised then that we would never forget and we won’t as firefighters and first responders and we will remember them every year and we just hope that our citizens, especially those that wasn’t born remember that and understand the history,” said Chief Todd Stone with the Bedford Fire Department.