Woman dead after structure fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A structure fire in Lynchburg claimed the life of one elderly woman today.

Lynchburg Fire Department said they were called to a home on Langhorne Road due to a structure fire around 1 p.m. today. They were informed one person was trapped inside. After discovering smoke coming from one of the windows, a crew began searching the residence while a second crew attempted to put out the fire.

Authorities said a 92-year-old woman who was wheelchair-bound was found inside the room where the fire had started. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. One firefighter was also transported to the hospital for minor burns, and is expected to be released. The fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.