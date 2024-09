ROANOKE, Va. – James Breckinridge Middle School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 17 as the Roanoke Police Department and administrators work to investigate a social media threat.

School leaders said they were alerted Tuesday morning about a threat made on Instagram that directly references the middle school.

RCPS officials said there will be an update provided by the evening.

