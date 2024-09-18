WATCH: Hotel Roanoke looking to name new Ballroom

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hotel Roanoke Conference Center Commission says that they are looking for a new name for the Ballroom coming to the hotel.

The Commission is considering holding a contest to pick the name and would have community members vote on it.

“We’ve got a good format where we want to come up with kind of a naming contest. We’ll come up with three names that we like and can live with and that makes sense....on social media and then at the end have the mayor make an announcement,” Brian Mann said.

The Commission shared that “Bakersville” will be sending out their final contract soon that complies with the commission’s contract. It will then be forwarded to the commission for a vote and rectified at the next commission meeting.