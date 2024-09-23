Blacksburg leaders propose zoning amendment to allow for more single-family homes

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg leaders have made a new proposal to amend the zoning to allow for more single-family homes in the town.

Affordable housing is at the top of the leaders’ list in Blacksburg for them to solve.

Recently, leaders have proposed an amendment to rezone areas in town to allow for smaller homes on smaller lots, limit townhomes and duplexes, and limit unrelated people living in a home.

“This would attempt to address smaller lots, small homes on those lots, with a lot of design controls in effect,” said Andrew Warren, planning director for the town.

To learn more about the amendment or to give your feedback, you can find more information here.

The town plans to hold a meeting for folks to learn more in person on September 26th at the Blacksburg Community Center.