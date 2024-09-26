Roanoke Parks and Recreation seeking community input as department reaches halfway point in master plan

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Parks and Recreation’s 10-year master plan, adopted in 2019, is beginning to show tangible results as the department marks its halfway point.

Several major projects are now underway, transforming local parks and recreation centers across the city.

The most notable of these projects is the redevelopment of the Eureka Park Recreation Center, the largest investment in the department’s history. With over $14 million allocated, the center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Nearby, construction is also in progress at Washington Park Pool, another highly anticipated project. Once completed, the pool is expected to draw large crowds during the summer months.

In addition to these large-scale projects, the master plan also includes smaller community improvements. For instance, the playground at Belmont Park was replaced in 2023, addressing local needs for updated equipment.

However, as the city moves into the second half of the plan, community feedback is being sought to help guide future projects. At a meeting on Wednesday, local residents shared their hopes for the next five years.

“The largest piece that our city is missing is indoor recreational centers,” Miciayla Wilburn said.

Some of the suggestions from neighbors revolve around specific interests or groups.

“We need little amenities in our parks for skateboarders. It could be something as simple as just a low rail for them to jump their board on,” Duane Howard said.

A common sentiment at the meeting was that the Parks and Recreation Department remains underfunded, despite the crucial role parks play in the community.

“It keeps everybody active and engaged. It allows you to meet new people. Our youth get to meet and create mentorships with coaches and things of that nature. It really helps keep the community together,” Wilburn said.

As Roanoke looks toward the future, the community continues to focus on building and improving spaces that foster connection, health, and recreation for all.

If you were unable to make the meeting Wednesday and can’t make it Thursday, you can also leave your feedback with this survey or by reaching out to the Parks and Recreation Department at 540-853-2236.

Click here to view an interactive map where you can share where you can share your feedback and suggestions as well.