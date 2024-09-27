72º
LIST: More than 92,000 people without power across Virginia due to weather impacts from Helene

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Residents in the Brosville, Axton and Cascade areas of Danville may be experiencing power outages. (WSLS 10)

If you’re in the dark Friday morning, you’re not alone! More than 92,000 people are without power across the Commonwealth due to the impacts of Helene.

Below are the worst outage areas among the 92,694 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power in our region, as of 10:29 a.m on Friday, Sept. 27:

  • Amherst - 227
  • Bedford - 731
  • Bland - 1,527
  • Botetourt - 449
  • Buchanan - 2,083
  • Campbell - 33
  • Carroll - 12,583
  • Craig - 244
  • Floyd - 1,715
  • Franklin - 824
  • Galax - 3,230
  • Giles - 591
  • Grayson - 10,299
  • Henry - 549
  • Lynchburg - 14
  • Montgomery - 3,129
  • Nelson - 37
  • Patrick - 2,663
  • Pittsylvania - 212
  • Pulaski - 746
  • Roanoke- 1,335
  • Roanoke City - 1,385
  • Smyth - 6,834
  • Wise - 223
  • Wythe - 3,500

