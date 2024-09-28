Residents warned of 911 issues in Rockbridge County

Rockbridge County is experiencing a 911 outage with some cell phone carriers

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA – Rockbridge County is warning residents they may have difficulties reaching 911.

Emergency services are currently monitoring a 911 network outage affecting Verizon, Brightspeed, and AT&T customers in several areas of Virginia.

Rockbridge County 911 calls are currently being rerouted to the Alleghany Sheriff’s Office, but they say they do see when you’re calling.

The county says those calls will be forwarded to them so they can send the appropriate resources.

Texting 911 remains operational for those needing immediate assistance. For non-emergency situations, residents are advised to contact (540) 572-2392. If users experience difficulties completing a call, they are encouraged to use a device with a different carrier.

Authorities are actively working to resolve the outage and will provide updates as the situation evolves.