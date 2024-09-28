Virginia Tech leads Miami 24-17 at Halftime
Virginia Tech is currently leading undefeated Miami 24-17 at the half.
Kyron Drones is 9/15 for passing with 91 yards, and a touchdown pass to Benji Gosnell.
Bhayshul Tuten and Jaylin Lane have the other touchdowns for the Hokies.
Check back after the game for a full breakdown.
