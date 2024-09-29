One dead, three injured after shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A man was killed after a suspected shooting in Danville early Sunday morning.

The Danville Police Department arrived at a Culture Restaurant on Spring Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, along with a large crowd. The man was identified as 21-year-old Ammorrion Harris, and he was taken to SOVAH Health Danville where, sadly, he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Recommended Videos

DPD also said there were three more individuals who arrived at SOVAH Health Danville shortly after the additional call, all of whom received non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

The Danville Police Department is currently looking for active leads regarding the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation. We will update you with any new information as it becomes available.