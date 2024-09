Due to the ongoing impacts of Helene, multiple schools will be closed or delayed on Tuesday, October 1.

The following schools will have adjusted schedules for all students:

Carroll County Schools (CLOSED)

Clearbook Elementary - Roanoke Co. (CLOSED)

Galax City Public Schools (CLOSED)

Giles County Schools (CLOSED)

Grayson County Schools (CLOSED)

Wythe County Public Schools (CLOSED)

We will update you on any other school closures here.