Three juveniles charged for threats against Blacksburg High School

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Three juveniles have been charged after making threats towards Blacksburg High School on social media, according to officials.

Blacksburg PD said that they began an investigation on Sep. 24 and as result three juveniles were charged with making online threats.

