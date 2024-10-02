Three juveniles charged for threats against Blacksburg High School
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Three juveniles have been charged after making threats towards Blacksburg High School on social media, according to officials.
Have the days biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m.
Blacksburg PD said that they began an investigation on Sep. 24 and as result three juveniles were charged with making online threats.
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.