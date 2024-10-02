65º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Roanoke

They will be at the Berglund Center March 7

John Appicello, Anchor

Tags: Roanoke, Berglund Center, Harlem Globetrotters

ROANOKE, Va. – They are approaching their 100th anniversary in 2026, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained millions in their illustrious history across the globe.

The Globetrotters will be coming to the Berglund Center March 7. Tickets are currently available.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

John serves as an anchor at WSLS 10. He has a long and distinguished career in commercial television sportcasting that spans seven stations.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos