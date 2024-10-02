WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Roanoke
They will be at the Berglund Center March 7
ROANOKE, Va. – They are approaching their 100th anniversary in 2026, the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained millions in their illustrious history across the globe.
The Globetrotters will be coming to the Berglund Center March 7. Tickets are currently available.
