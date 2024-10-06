29-year-old man reported missing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is attempting to find 29-year-old Zayne Quesinberry.

Quesinberry was last seen around 2 p.m. on September 30 at a Dollar General on Melrose Avenue. Sources say he may have been in a dark green older model Nissan, although the driver of the car is unknown. His mother also received a text message that same night that his cell phone was being turned off.

Quesinberry was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt and dark pants. He also has tattoos on both arms and on his right ankle. It’s possible that he may be carrying around a large brown bookbag. It has also been reported that he recently became homeless and may have been seen around the Grandin and Norwich area in Roanoke.

If you have seen Zayne, or have any idea of his whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.