Archery takes aim at Salem: New indoor range open for business

SALEM, Va. – “Shrewd Outdoors” a first-of-its-kind business for the area is open now and welcoming customers in Salem.

There’s just no better feeling than when you hit your target. That’s how “Shrewd Outdoors” co-owner Riley Newsom feels now that he’s been able to fulfill a dream of opening an indoor archery business.

“There’s really nothing else like it,” Newsom said. “We have 6000 square feet upstairs of retail space, we have a classroom, we have sort of a bar, coffee shop, like a hangout area up front.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Newsom said the archery range has 30 lanes, meaning they can host competitions that could bring in thousands of people.

“We’ve been talking to the City, both Salem and Roanoke about hosting larger, national events here as well,” Newsom said. “Which will bring in archers from all across the country.”

According to Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Kathryn Lucas, last year, visitors spent $882 million at local spots.

“We’re always looking at those more non-traditional sports,” Lucas said. “That’s something where we really excel. We get things like pickleball and cycling, different sports like that, so archery is just another one of those that will help bring and introduce potentially a new audience to our area.”

Newsom said first-timers are welcome to come check out the sport.

“We have beginner bows you can rent,” Newsom said. “We have lessons you can take, and so somebody who has never shot a bow before can come here and by the end of it you know they feel confident doing it, and they’ll have fun.”