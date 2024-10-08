Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Radford man arrested and charged with sexual assault after investigation

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Radford, Radford City Police, Sexual Assault
Bryant Weaver (RCPD 2024)

RADFORD, Va. – A Radford man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and numerous other crimes after a sexual assault investigation conducted by Radford City Police.

Police say they began the investigation after the assault was reported on Oct. 2.

Recommended Videos

Radford police say the victim was reported to have been providing a cleaning service to a residence in the 200 block of Forest Ave. on the afternoon of Oct. 1 when the assault occurred.

Through investigation police were able to identify the suspect as Bryant Weaver, it was also determined that numerous crimes had been committed, subsequently leading to Weaver’s arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing and Weaver is currently in the New River Valley Regional Jail being held without bond.

Weaver has been charged with the following:

  • 5 counts of strangulation
  • Distribution of Schedule I/II
  • 2 Counts of Forcible Sodomy
  • Attempted Rape
  • Abduction with attempt to defile
  • Assault and Battery

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos