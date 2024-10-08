Radford man arrested and charged with sexual assault after investigation

RADFORD, Va. – A Radford man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and numerous other crimes after a sexual assault investigation conducted by Radford City Police.

Police say they began the investigation after the assault was reported on Oct. 2.

Radford police say the victim was reported to have been providing a cleaning service to a residence in the 200 block of Forest Ave. on the afternoon of Oct. 1 when the assault occurred.

Through investigation police were able to identify the suspect as Bryant Weaver, it was also determined that numerous crimes had been committed, subsequently leading to Weaver’s arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing and Weaver is currently in the New River Valley Regional Jail being held without bond.

Weaver has been charged with the following: