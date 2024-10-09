WATCH: Hyprov Show coming to Lynchburg and Wytheville

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A unique interactive comedy show is coming to our area, it’s called Hyprov, which is improv under hypnosis.

The night will begin with world-renowned Hypnotist, Asad Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage.

The people who are most receptive will then join Colin Mochrie from “Whose line is it anyway” to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized.

The two experts tell 10 News that it’s all crafted from unconscious minds and audience suggestions, leading to an entirely original and often unforgettable theatrical experience.

Hyprov will be at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg on Friday, Nov. 1 then the tour moves to the historic Millwald Theatre in Lynchburg Saturday, Nov. 2.