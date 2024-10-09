Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Hyprov Show coming to Lynchburg and Wytheville

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Hyprov, Improv, Lynchburg, Wytheville

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A unique interactive comedy show is coming to our area, it’s called Hyprov, which is improv under hypnosis.

The night will begin with world-renowned Hypnotist, Asad Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage.

The people who are most receptive will then join Colin Mochrie from “Whose line is it anyway” to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized.

The two experts tell 10 News that it’s all crafted from unconscious minds and audience suggestions, leading to an entirely original and often unforgettable theatrical experience.

Hyprov will be at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg on Friday, Nov. 1 then the tour moves to the historic Millwald Theatre in Lynchburg Saturday, Nov. 2.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos