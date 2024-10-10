Skip to main content
Local News

List of counties eligible for SBA low interest disaster loans

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

SOUTHWEST, Va. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that businesses and residents in eight additional counties plus the City of Radford are now eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans to assist in disaster recovery.

Here is the full list of Counties that are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA in our area:

  • Bedford
  • Bland
  • Carroll
  • Montgomery
  • Pittsylvania
  • Pulaski
  • Wythe
  • The City of Galax
  • Radford
  • Giles
  • Grayson

Here is the full list of Counties that are eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans only:

  • Botetourt
  • Campbell
  • Craig
  • Floyd
  • Franklin
  • Henry
  • Patrick
  • Rockbridge
  • Roanoke
  • The City of Danville
  • The City of Lynchburg

With the changes to FEMA’s Sequence of Delivery, survivors are now encouraged to simultaneously apply for FEMA grants and the SBA low-interest disaster loan assistance to fully recover. FEMA grants are intended to cover necessary expenses and serious needs not paid by insurance or other sources. The SBA disaster loan program is designed for your long-term recovery, to make you whole and get you back to your pre-disaster condition. Do not wait on the decision for a FEMA grant; apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at sba.gov/disaster.

For those who want more information the SBA said, applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

