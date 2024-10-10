Third annual Southwest Virginia Pride Fest to take place Saturday

SALEM, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Pride Fest is set to take place this Saturday in Salem with events for the whole family.

The festival will feature drag artist performers, over 100 vendors, kids activities including a petting zoo and bouncy castle, and even a rescue dog and drag queen fashion show.

The event is put on by Southwest Virginia Pride, a local organization founded in 2021 by a local couple looking to make the blue ridge more prideful and welcoming.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“It feels amazing it feels like were being accepted, it feels like people are finally hearing who we are,” said Eddie Davis, a cofounder of SWVA Pride. “We’re here, we’re gonna be here forever, so it makes this area for everyone.”

The event is free and will be at the Salem Civic Center from eleven a.m. to five p.m. More information on the event can be found at https://www.swvapride.org/.