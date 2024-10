LYNCHBURG, Va. – Celebrating a hometown hero, that is what the city of Lynchburg is doing Saturday during Desmond Doss Day.

Doss was a Lynchburg native and served as a medic during World War II.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore tells the story of Doss' unique heroism that led him to win the Congressional Medal of Honor.