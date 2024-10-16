Pedestrian hit and killed in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Danville on Tuesday, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

Recommended Videos

The police department told 10 News that Candace Cassidy, 57, was hit by a Ford F-150 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses and the driver said Cassidy had been in the center turning lane and was hit as the vehicle was slowing down to make a turn.

This incident remains under investigation.